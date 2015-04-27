Korpiklaani issue Noita promo

Korpiklaani have issued a live promo of their track Pilli On Pajusta Tehty.

It’s taken from their upcoming ninth album Noita which is released on May 4 via Nuclear Blast and follows their 2012 release Manala.

Frontman Jonne Jarvela said of the album: “We have finally managed to create the balance between folk and metal in the way I’ve always dreamt it to be.”

The record is available to pre-order via iTunes with those who buy now getting immediate access to the track Lempo. It’s also on Nuclear Blast’s online store and comes in a variety of bundle packages.

The Finnish outfit will tour North America throughout May and return to Europe this summer, where they’ll play Bloodstock on August 6-9.

Noita tracklist