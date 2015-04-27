Korpiklaani issue Noita promo

Korpiklaani have issued a live promo of their track Pilli On Pajusta Tehty.
It’s taken from their upcoming ninth album Noita which is released on May 4 via Nuclear Blast and follows their 2012 release Manala.
Frontman Jonne Jarvela said of the album: “We have finally managed to create the balance between folk and metal in the way I’ve always dreamt it to be.”
The record is available to pre-order via iTunes with those who buy now getting immediate access to the track Lempo. It’s also on Nuclear Blast’s online store and comes in a variety of bundle packages.
The Finnish outfit will tour North America throughout May and return to Europe this summer, where they’ll play Bloodstock on August 6-9.
Noita tracklist
- Viinamaen Mies 2. Pilli On Pajusta Tehty 3. Lempo 4. Sahti 5. Luontoni 6. Mina Main Vedessa Neidon 7. Jouni Jouni 8. Kylasta Kevainen Kehto 9. Ammanhauta 10. Sen Verran Minakin Noita 11. Antaja