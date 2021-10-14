Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch teams up with We Are PIGS for a powerful new video

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch, and his Love And Death bandmate, JR Bareis, have teamed up with South African alt/trap metal outfit We Are PIGS to release a new, animated video for the track, Kids, highlighting the pressures and challenges facing our current generation. Part of the proceeds from the song will be donated to the youth organisations, We Are Moving The Needle and The Whosoevers.

Produced, engineered, co-written and co-sung by We Are PIGS' founder Esjay Jones, Kids was inspired by the US teen drama series, Euphoria. “I was deeply troubled by its graphic and raw portrayal of sex, drugs, identity, social media and the difficulties of navigating life as a teenager today as seen on the show,” she explains. “It was hard to watch. I spoke to Brian about the concept – initially thinking the message was, the ‘kids aren’t alright,’ but as we started working together, we wanted to spread positivity, hope and purpose to youth with our words, and ‘kids are alright’ became the mantra.”

"For youth today,” Brian tells Louder, “the world can be a particularly dark place, filled with many temptations. But there is always help available if one reaches for it as the red balloon symbolises in the video."

"Giving advice to young musicians over the years,” Brian adds, “the number one thing I tell them is to strive for uniqueness! There are so many copycats out there and the bands that stand out the most and have longevity all have a unique sound and quality to them that make them unforgettable and loved by many. We Are PIGS are so unique! When Esjay sent me the track for Kids, I was instantly in love with it! This band doesn’t sound like any other artist out there and I’m so honoured Esjay asked me and JR Bareis to be a part of this track!”

Kids is out now on streaming services. Watch the video for the track below.