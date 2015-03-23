Korn enjoying debut album live shows

Korn bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu says performing the band’s 1994 self-titled album in its entirety for its 20th anniversary is “kind of cool.”

Frontman Jonathan Davis last year revealed the group’s plan to play Korn in full – including the controversial song Daddy, which Davis maintained would never be performed.

Following a 10-date UK tour with Slipknot in January, the nu metal veterans launched their 20th anniversary trek in Las Vegas on March 13.

Fieldy tells Heavy Metal Television: “This is our third show doing the first Korn album all the way through — from beginning to end, as it goes in order.

“The more I’ve run into people, they’re like, ‘Dude, I used to have your Korn cassette tape and it’d be in my car. I’d just listen to it over and over every day.’ Back in the day, people did that. So it’s kind of cool.”

Released in October 1994, Korn has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and its success is considered to have established the nu metal genre.

The band have launched a Pledge Music campaign for Korn 1994-2014, a career-spanning photo book documenting their 20th anniversary, while they’ll return to the UK this summer to play the Brixton Academy on July 16.