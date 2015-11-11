Davis never wants to play Korn debut again

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says he’s “happy as fuck” as the thought of never having to play the band’s debut album live again.

The nu-metal pioneers are on the road celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut. And playing it in its entirety has, at times, put the singer in a bad place mentally.

Korn have been supported by Suicide Silence on the tour and Davis took part in a BREALTV joint interview with that band’s vocalist Eddie Hermida, who said he was saddened at the prospect of the trek coming to an end.

Davis says: “I’m happy as fuck! I’m so motherfuckin’ happy I don’t gotta play this fucking album again after this tour.

“I’m gonna be straight up honest, I don’t like playing that fucking record. It’s dark, it fucks with my head. I’ve got into some worse depression on this tour. It’s some shit that needs to go to bed.

“The only reason I did it was for the fans so that they could come out and feel that and see that. Don’t ask again, I’m not gonna do it again.”

Hermida talks about his elation at being on tour with a band he has loved since he was a teenager. He says: “It’s one of the most exhilarating things I’ve ever experienced in my life. There’s this 13-year-old kid inside of me that, whenever we go on stage, is having the fucking time of his life.”

Korn play in Taiwan, Japan and Thailand this month and were recently confirmed for next year’s Download festival.