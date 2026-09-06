AC/DC Toronto show in doubt after venue suffers significant storm damage
Rogers Stadium in Toronto hit by storm causing temporary stands to partially collapse days before AC/DC gig
AC/DC's sold out show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on September 16 is in doubt after the venue suffered significant storm damage this week.
The Canadian city was battered by weather on Wednesday, with flooding and heavy winds causing widespread chaos.
The Australian rockers' 2026 Power Up world tour is scheduled to roll into the 50,000 capacity venue in a few weeks. But that performance may not go ahead according to one local politician.
Promoters Live Nation Canada have been served with an "order to remedy unsafe building" by the City of Toronto after an inspection was carried out on Thursday.
Pictures show a large part of one of the venue's temporary stands has collapsed.
Councillor James Pasternak, who represents York Centre, tells the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC): "This stadium collapsed in a major storm event, and the question is, can they reconstruct it and repair it so that it's satisfactory, so that it's safe.
"They may not be able to get AC/DC in this year."
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The venue has been controversial since it opened last year, with fans bemoaning the difficulty they face getting to the site, which is on a former air field.
Rogers Stadium – not to be confused with the downtown Rogers Centre which is home to the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team – is said to be one of North America's few venues of its size that is not also home to a sports team.
Coldplay's Chris Martin described it as a "weird stadium in the middle of nowhere" when his band played there last year.
It was built as a temporary stadium, due to be demolished in 2030 to make way for new housing.
Live Nation Canada say: "Our teams are continuing to assess the extent of the damage. We will provide more information as it becomes available."
AC/DC remaining world tour dates 2026
Sep 08: St. Louis The Dome at America's Center, MS
Sep 12: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Sep 16: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON
Sep 25: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Sep 29: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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