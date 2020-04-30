Korn give fans a treat by sharing extended version of The Nothing launch show

Korn have released a video showing an extended version of their launch show for latest album The Nothing.

The band played an exclusive, invite-only set in Los Angeles on September 13 last year to mark the release of the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering.

And with everyone currently in lockdown mode, Korn have decided to release an updated version of the performance, which now also features interviews with the band – and they’ve dedicated it to all the fans who have supported them down the years.

Introducing the film, guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch says: “Welcome to our album release concert for our record The Nothing. It’s so crazy with all this staying at home and binge-watching Netflix and whatnot, but it’s good for the health of humanity and hopefully we get through this soon.”

Frontman Jonathan Davis adds: “The number one thing for us all to do is stay home, stay away from each other so this thing can play out and we can get back to some kind of normality in our lives.

“We want to put this together so you can enjoy it while you’re sitting at home.”

Korn were due to play two huge shows with System Of A Down and Faith No More on May 22 and 23 at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium, but those dates, like many others across the music world, have been postponed.

Korn: The Nothing

Korn return with The Nothing – their first album since 2016's The Serenity Of Suffering. The record features the lead tracks You'll Never Find Me, Cold and Can You Hear Me.View Deal

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers’ offer? Get a digital pay monthly subscription for as little as £1.78 per month and enjoy the world’s best high voltage music journalism delivered direct to your device.