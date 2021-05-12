Korn announce huge US summer tour

Nu metal daddies Korn have announced an extensive US summer tour.

Jonathan Davis’ band will launch their 28-city campaign on August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida and stay on the road through to September 21, where the tour will climax at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion. Staind will support on all dates.



Both bands will also perform at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 23.



The full list of dates is as follows:

Aug 05 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach FL

Aug 07 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa FL

Aug 08 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

Aug 10 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh NC

Aug 11 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow VA

Aug 13 BB&T Pavilion, Camden NJ

Aug 14 The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton PA

Aug 17 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh NY

Aug 18 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel NJ

Aug 20 XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

Aug 21 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Aug 24 Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center NY

Aug 25 St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse NY

Aug 27 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago IL

Aug 28 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville IN

Aug 31 DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit MI

Sep 02 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls OH

Sep 03 The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown PA

Sep 05 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis MO

Sep 06 Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs KS

Sep 09 USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City UT

Sep 11 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View CA

Sep 12 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine CA

Sep 14 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix AZ

Sep 15 Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque NM

Sep 18 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Sep 19 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston TX

Sep 21 Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas TX

Sep 23 Louder Than Life, Louisville KY

A pre-sale for tickets will open on May 13, with the general on-sale beginning on May 14 at livenation.com.