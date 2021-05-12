Korn announce huge US summer tour

Nu metal daddies Korn have announced an extensive US summer tour.
Jonathan Davis’ band will launch their 28-city campaign on August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida and stay on the road through to September 21, where the tour will climax at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion. Staind will support on all dates.
Both bands will also perform at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 23.
The full list of dates is as follows:
Aug 05 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach FL
Aug 07 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa FL
Aug 08 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA
Aug 10 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh NC
Aug 11 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow VA
Aug 13 BB&T Pavilion, Camden NJ
Aug 14 The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton PA
Aug 17 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh NY
Aug 18 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel NJ
Aug 20 XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT
Aug 21 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Aug 24 Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center NY
Aug 25 St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse NY
Aug 27 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago IL
Aug 28 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville IN
Aug 31 DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit MI
Sep 02 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls OH
Sep 03 The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown PA
Sep 05 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis MO
Sep 06 Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs KS
Sep 09 USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City UT
Sep 11 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View CA
Sep 12 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine CA
Sep 14 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix AZ
Sep 15 Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque NM
Sep 18 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX
Sep 19 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston TX
Sep 21 Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas TX
Sep 23 Louder Than Life, Louisville KY
A pre-sale for tickets will open on May 13, with the general on-sale beginning on May 14 at livenation.com.