Korean post-rockers Jambinai hit London and Brighton this week!

Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai arrive in London this week for their headline show at London's Dingwalls on May 15 before heading down to Brighton for an appearance at this year's The Great Escape on May 16.

The band were a big hit at last year's Portals Festival and have also featured at Glastonbury and at London's prestigious Meltdown when it was curated by The Cure's Robert Smith.

Jambinai present Korean traditional music in a unique style. The band's their post-rock sound that combines folk, metal, jazz and ambient electronic elements in a mix of traditional Korean and modern instruments.

The band have released three albums, the most recent, 2019's ONDA. Their most recent release was the Apparitions EP through Bella Union in 2022. You can watch a live clip of Once More From That Frozen Bottom from the Apparitions EP below.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)