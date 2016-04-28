Knifeworld, Intervals for ArcTanGent 2016

Knifeworld and Intervals have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent festival.

They’re among 23 artists to be announced for the 2016 event at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, UK, on August 18-20.

It’s also been confirmed that Gallops have reformed for the festival and it’ll be Cleft’s final ever gig.

The other artists confirmed today are mewithoutyou, Enemies, Let’s Talk Daggers, Eugene Quell, Adam Betts, Vasudeva, Viva Belgrado, Fall Of Messiah, Zeus, Plini, The Brackish, Envoys, Bearded Youth Quest, Super Goliath, Foes, Weddings, Space Blood, Classically Handsome Brutes and Sleep Kit.

They’ll join artists including Godspeed You! Black Emperor, American Football, Animals As Leaders, Mono, Nordic Giants, Toe, La Dispute, Sikth, Three Trapped Tigers and Meet Me In St Louis at the TeamRock-sponsored event.

Organiser James Scarlett says: “This announcement feels like the icing on the cake to what was already going to be a very special year.

“Cleft’s final ever gig, Gallops reforming and the phenomenal mewithoutyou – it’s fair to say we’re very excited. And it would seem that the ticket buying public agree because we’ve already sold more than 70% of our tickets, which is a record for us at this time of year.”

