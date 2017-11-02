Klogr release new remix of Technocracy with Art Cruz on drums

Italian-via-California alt-metallers Klogr are premiering their new remix of Technocracy exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The reworked version features Prong’s Art Cruz on drums, who will also join the band on their upcoming European tour with The Rasmus.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the addition of Cruz on drums, Klogr’s frontman Rusty tells us that they became great friends while touring Europe with Prong, and things just went from there.

“We’d talked about a hypothetical collaboration and once we got into the studio to jam, we knew we had to produce new music together,” says Rusty. “Technocracy has this industrial vibe that perfectly suits Art’s style of playing. It’s a dream come true. A song together, a tour – it’s really magnificent and I can’t wait to start!”

Technocracy comes from Klogr’s new album Keystone, which is out now.

Klogr tour dates with The Rasmus

Nov 10: Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 11: Columbia Theater, Berlin, Germany

Nov 12: Stodola, Warsaw, Poland

Nov 14: Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland

Nov 15: Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Simm Club, Vienna, Austria

Nov 18: Le Trabendo, Paris, France

Nov 19: Scala, London, UK

Nov 20: Kantine, Koln, Germany

Nov 21: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Klogr - Keystone album review