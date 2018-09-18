Kiss to perform on America’s Got Talent final

Kiss have been confirmed as special guests on the season finale of America’s Got Talent.

The band will perform live on the smash hit NBC series tomorrow night (Wednesday, September 19) which will get under way at 8pm ET.

Back in June, Kiss bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons revealed that the band were planning a massive three-year world tour, which is expected to begin early next year.

Simmons told Sweden’s Expressen newspaper: “It will be a three year long tour, starting in January 2019. We will go to all continents, though exactly where I can’t tell you now.”

Last year, Simmons spoke about the future of Kiss and said they could bow out with something that “rocks the planet.”

He told Glasgow Live: “We’re not going to be able to do this into our 70s – and I’m 67 now. But we’ll do it for a few more years, and when we think it’s time to go, we’ll go.

“We’ll do it the right way, with a big party. I’d like to think we’d do something that rocks the planet, something big and worldwide – and maybe free.”