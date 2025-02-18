Kiss may have retired, but you can now buy a 24-karat gold edition of Stutter for just $50,000

Kiss may have played their final show, but the commerce continues, and fans with seriously deep pockets may be keen to avail themselves of the band's latest offering, a 5" edition of the 1974 single Stutter made from 24-karat gold.

The single, which is available to buy now for a trifling $50,000, is limited to just five made-to-order copies worldwide, and is "specially remastered for gold metal playback from 96kHz 24-bit stereo analogue transfers and playable on any manual record player."

The sales blurb continues: "The A-side also includes a special rim engraving with each record’s unique edition number engraved in gold and an exquisite KISS logo made of Swarovski crystals.

"A highly premium 12-inch x 12-inch x 4-3/8-inch luxurious coffee table display case is wrapped in imitation leather with gold foil details throughout and crowned off with a gold-plated Kiss logo showcased in Swarovski crystals. Containing two drawers, one housing the record in a protective sapphire crystal glass capsule, and the other containing a book signed by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

"Accessories include the gold-detailed pen used to sign each book, a laser-engraved metal certificate of authenticity, a premium cork record mat, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. B-side engraving honours the original Casablanca Records 7-inch single label with a proof quality finish."

We'll take two.

In other Kiss news. Paul Stanley has revealed how much he misses playing live. Speaking on the first episode of the Stories To Tell with Richard Marx podcast, Stanley says, "The last tour was just a chance to really take in how valuable and how much this meant to me. But I couldn't keep doing it any more than Michael Jordan could.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I've always been more than a musician or performer. I've been an athlete, and you realise that you can only do that so long. I've been blessed to do it into my seventies, which if you told me that 50 years ago, I'd say you're out of your mind. So, yeah, I miss it, but I don't crave it."