Kiss step up to support Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital

Kiss mainman Paul Stanley is to auction a special guitar to raise funds for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The band were forced to cancel their show in the city in May following the terror attack which killed 22 people and injured dozens more as fans left an Ariana Grande show at the Manchester Arena.

Kiss sent a message of support to the people of the city following the attack – and now Stanley is to sell the Ibanez PS120 guitar he was due to play at the show to raise cash for the hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit

Stanley says: “We were devastated by the heinous attack in Manchester Arena and had to do something to support the city. The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital’s incredible work with children was never more evident than after this horrific event.

“We are humbled to be able to give something to support them in their ongoing efforts.

“Knowing that the money raised will go towards purchasing life-support ventilators, our prayers and wishes will continue to help both those affected directly by the attack, and beyond.”

The signed instrument, which has never been played before, will go under the hammer at the Red Sea Pedestrians 10th Anniversary Charity Ball in aid of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on March 17, 2018, at the city’s Lowry Hotel.

The guitar will be up for auction along with VIP tickets and backstage meet and greet passes for four people to a Kiss gig anywhere in the world.

Stanley adds: “This night will give everyone an opportunity to do their part in raising as much money as possible for an incredibly worthy cause.”

CBE and chairman of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity’s fundraising board Maurice Watkins adds: “We’re delighted that Kiss has donated this incredible prize to be auctioned at the RSP Charity Ball and want to thank them for their tremendous generosity.”

Earlier this year, Kiss raised funds for Teenage Cancer Trust at their show at London’s O2 by auctioning tickets, a guitar and the chance to see the band play a 30-minute acoustic set prior to the concert.

