Kiss forced to cancel Manchester Arena show

Kiss have cancelled their planned show at the Manchester Arena that was due to take place on May 30.

A lone male suicide bomber detonated a home-made bomb at the venue on Monday evening as concert goers were exiting the building following an Ariana Grande performance. The blast killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

As a result, the venue remains closed, which has forced the band to cancel their performance.

Kiss say in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester. We sadly will not to be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May.

“We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time.

“We are with you and you are in our prayers.”

Refunds for the the show will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase.

Kiss’ other performances in the UK will go ahead as planned.

May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Hinckley Grand Casino, MN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

