Kiss team up with Teenage Cancer Trust for London show

Kiss have teamed up with The Teenage Cancer Trust and Charitystars.com to give one fan plus guest a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The band will play at London’s O2 Arena on May 31 – and they’ve opened an online auction, with the winning bidder getting the chance to meet them and watch an exclusive 30-minute acoustic set before the show.

In addition, the successful bidder will get a photograph with Kiss, be given a private tour of the venue by the band’s manger Doc McGhee, and take home a Paul Stanley Custom Ibanez guitar signed by the group.

All proceeds from the online auction will go to The Teenage Cancer Trust which provides vital cancer services for young people across the UK.

Kiss have been longtime supporters of the charity, and have have previously auctioned signed guitars along with VIP tickets to see their headline set at Download in 2015.

The band have live shows in Russia, Europe, the UK and the US scheduled over the coming months.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Kiss Quiz