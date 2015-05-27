Kiss star Stanley to launch lifestyle brand

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley is to launch a ‘lifestyle brand’ which will sell clothing, booze, cookware and home decor.

Paul Stanley: Royals & Rebels will be officially unveiled at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas next month, with the items expected to be available for sale in the autumn of 2016. Stanley has teamed up with marketing company Epic Rights for the venture.

Stanley says: “I am excited to watch Epic Rights’ great team of branding professionals seek out and find opportunities and outlets that will reflect a lifestyle and point of view that I am passionate about and do it imaginatively and creatively in the years to come.”

He adds that the items won’t be aimed exclusively at Kiss fans, telling WWD: “If that were the point, I wouldn’t even bother doing it. What am I going to do? Make jackets with bat wings? Am I going to include a make-up kit? Kiss is a fragment of who I am and what I chose to create.”

Stanley has worked with the firm before on Kiss marketing as well as for his artwork. Epic Rights CEO Dell Furano says: “Paul is the definitive rock renaissance man with a sense of style in arts, fashion, design and food that is unrivalled in the music industry. His creativity, marketing savvy and personal style truly sets him apart.”

Kiss recently announced a range of pinball machines, starting at $6000. The band will also headline next month’s Download festival.