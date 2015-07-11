Simmons explains Scooby-Doo tie-up

Kiss star Gene Simmons has explained the band’s decision to appear alongside Scooby-Doo in the feature Rock And Roll Mystery.

The band revealed in April that they voice themselves in the movie, which marks the second time they’ve guested with the cartoon dog and his friends. The soundtrack also features a brand-new Kiss song.

Simmons tells IGN: “We do very very few cross-branding things. We’re very careful about who we associate with. Scooby-Doo is iconic so for us it was a no-brainer. When Warner Brothers came to us and said, ‘How would you like to do a crazy-wacky thing?’ It was like, ‘Crazy-wacky is our middle name. What it is?’”

He adds that the movie pays homage to graphic novel culture and says of the plot: “It’s a story that meanders left and right. When you think you’ve got it figured out, the portals of space and time open up and you’re off into the deep wonderland of it all.”

It starts off with a trademark Scooby-Doo scene: “There’s a theme park, and we’re invited to okay the Kiss World. It’s haunted, there’s a witch and spells,” says Simmons.

“You find out that she’s fake but there’s a mystery behind the mystery, and we’re off into deep space with superpowers and planetary-sized dangers. Just like in the Fantastic Four there was Ego, the living planet – and shame on you if you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Scooby-Doo & Kiss: Rock And Roll Mystery is on sale now. Guitarist Tommy Thayer recently responded to speculation about another album by saying it wasn’t “completely out of the question.”