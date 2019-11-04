Kiss reveal date and city for last ever live show

Kiss have unveiled the first details of their final ever live show. Although the venue has not yet been confirmed, the show will take place in the band's home town of New York on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

The news was confirmed by the band on board this year's Kiss Kruise, which returns to Miami today after visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Screens aboard the Kruise also suggest that a further 75 dates on the End Of The Road tour have been added to the diary, with a run of shows stretching from February through November 2010. The venues have yet to be confirmed.

The band will also return to the high seas in November, with the 10th Kiss Kruise sailing from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras.

"It’s a lot of hard work to be in Kiss, drummer Eric Singer told Classic Rock earlier this year. "It takes a lot out of you. I’ll be 61 this year, Gene will be 70, Paul is 67. Tommy will be 58. We’re not kids. All I can tell you right now is I won’t miss anything. Not at all."

The next leg of the tour takes the band to New Zealand and Australia, where Kiss will perform a special show for great white sharks.

"I was a little taken aback by it," says Paul Stanley. "But they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock‘n’roll.

“Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.”

He adds: “I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take. I’m hoping they know Rock And Roll All Nite.”

Kiss End Of The Road tour

Nov 16: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Nov 19: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 21: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 26: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Nov 28: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 30: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Dec 08: Miyagi Sendai, Japan

Dec 11: Tokyo Bunkyo, Japan

Dec 14: Iwate Morioka, Japan

Dec 17: Osaka, Japan

Dec 19: Nagoya Aichi, Japan

Feb 01: Manchester, NH

Feb 04: Allentown, PA

Feb 05: Buffalo, NY

Feb 07: Charlottesville, VA

Feb 08: Greensboro, NC

Feb 11: Columbia, SC

Feb 13: Lexington, KY

Feb 15: Peoria, IL

Feb 16: Fort Wayne, IN

Feb 18: Springfield, MO

Feb 19: Wichita, KS

Feb 21: Sioux City, IA

Feb 22: Grand Forks, ND

Feb 24: St. Paul, MN

Feb 25: Lincoln, NE

Feb 29: Laughlin, NV

Mar 02: Bakersfield, CA

Mar 04: Los Angeles, CA

Mar 06: Oakland, CA

Mar 09: El Paso, TX

Mar 10: Lubbock, TX

Mar 12: Tulsa, OK

Mar 14: Lafayette, LA

Mar 15: Biloxi, MS

Apr 24: San Salvador, El Salvador

Apr 28: San Jose, Costa Rica

Apr 30: Bogata, Columbia

May 02: Lima, Peru

May 05: Santiago, Chile

May 07: Asuncion, Paraguay

May 09: Buenos Aires, Argentina

May 12: Porto Alegro, Brazil

May 14: Curitiba, Brazil

May 16: Sao Paulo, Brazil

May 19: Uberlandia, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris, France

Jun 12: Derby, U.K. (previously announced, Download Festival)

Jun 14: Dortmund, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg, Germany

Jun 18: Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 20: Sandnes, Norway

Jun 23: Gothenburg, Sweden

Jun 25: Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 27: Helsinki, Finland

Jun 29: Kaunas, Lithuania

Jul 01: Prague, Czech Republic

Jul 04: Barcelona, Spain

Jul 05: Madrid, Spain

Jul 07: Lisbon, Portugal

Jul 10: Frankfurt, Germany

Jul 11: Stuttgart, Germany

Jul 13: Verona, Italy

Jul 15: Gilwice, Poland

Jul 16: Budapest, Hungary

Jul 18: Sofia, Bulgaria

Jul 21: Geneva, Switzerland

Jul 25: Johannesburg, South Africa

Aug 28: Mansfield, MA

Aug 29: Hartford, CT

Aug 31: Canandaigua, NY

Sep 01: Bangor, ME

Sep 04: Atlantic City, NJ

Sep 05: Burgettstown, PA

Sep 08: Atlanta, GA

Sep 09: Raleigh, NC

Sep 11: Clarkston, MI

Sep 13: Tinley Park, IL

Sep 14: Dayton, OH

Sep 15: Milwaukee, WI

Sep 19: George, WA

Sep 20: Ridgefield, WA

Sep 22: Boise, ID

Sep 24: Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 26: San Bernardino, CA

Sep 27: Chula Vista, CA

Sep 29: Phoenix, AZ

Nov 01: Austin. TX

Nov 03: Ft. Worth. TX

Nov 30-11/04: Kiss Kruise X

Jul 17 2021: New York, NY