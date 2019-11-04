Kiss reveal date and city for last ever live show

Kiss have unveiled the first details of their final ever live show. Although the venue has not yet been confirmed, the show will take place in the band's home town of New York on July 17, 2021 in New York City.
The news was confirmed by the band on board this year's Kiss Kruise, which returns to Miami today after visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica.
Screens aboard the Kruise also suggest that a further 75 dates on the End Of The Road tour have been added to the diary, with a run of shows stretching from February through November 2010. The venues have yet to be confirmed.
The band will also return to the high seas in November, with the 10th Kiss Kruise sailing from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras.
"It’s a lot of hard work to be in Kiss, drummer Eric Singer told Classic Rock earlier this year. "It takes a lot out of you. I’ll be 61 this year, Gene will be 70, Paul is 67. Tommy will be 58. We’re not kids. All I can tell you right now is I won’t miss anything. Not at all."
The next leg of the tour takes the band to New Zealand and Australia, where Kiss will perform a special show for great white sharks.
"I was a little taken aback by it," says Paul Stanley. "But they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock‘n’roll.
“Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.”
He adds: “I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take. I’m hoping they know Rock And Roll All Nite.”
Kiss End Of The Road tour
Nov 16: Perth RAC Arena, Australia
Nov 19: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 21: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Nov 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Nov 26: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Nov 28: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 30: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Dec 08: Miyagi Sendai, Japan
Dec 11: Tokyo Bunkyo, Japan
Dec 14: Iwate Morioka, Japan
Dec 17: Osaka, Japan
Dec 19: Nagoya Aichi, Japan
Feb 01: Manchester, NH
Feb 04: Allentown, PA
Feb 05: Buffalo, NY
Feb 07: Charlottesville, VA
Feb 08: Greensboro, NC
Feb 11: Columbia, SC
Feb 13: Lexington, KY
Feb 15: Peoria, IL
Feb 16: Fort Wayne, IN
Feb 18: Springfield, MO
Feb 19: Wichita, KS
Feb 21: Sioux City, IA
Feb 22: Grand Forks, ND
Feb 24: St. Paul, MN
Feb 25: Lincoln, NE
Feb 29: Laughlin, NV
Mar 02: Bakersfield, CA
Mar 04: Los Angeles, CA
Mar 06: Oakland, CA
Mar 09: El Paso, TX
Mar 10: Lubbock, TX
Mar 12: Tulsa, OK
Mar 14: Lafayette, LA
Mar 15: Biloxi, MS
Apr 24: San Salvador, El Salvador
Apr 28: San Jose, Costa Rica
Apr 30: Bogata, Columbia
May 02: Lima, Peru
May 05: Santiago, Chile
May 07: Asuncion, Paraguay
May 09: Buenos Aires, Argentina
May 12: Porto Alegro, Brazil
May 14: Curitiba, Brazil
May 16: Sao Paulo, Brazil
May 19: Uberlandia, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris, France
Jun 12: Derby, U.K. (previously announced, Download Festival)
Jun 14: Dortmund, Germany
Jun 15: Hamburg, Germany
Jun 18: Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 20: Sandnes, Norway
Jun 23: Gothenburg, Sweden
Jun 25: Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 27: Helsinki, Finland
Jun 29: Kaunas, Lithuania
Jul 01: Prague, Czech Republic
Jul 04: Barcelona, Spain
Jul 05: Madrid, Spain
Jul 07: Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 10: Frankfurt, Germany
Jul 11: Stuttgart, Germany
Jul 13: Verona, Italy
Jul 15: Gilwice, Poland
Jul 16: Budapest, Hungary
Jul 18: Sofia, Bulgaria
Jul 21: Geneva, Switzerland
Jul 25: Johannesburg, South Africa
Aug 28: Mansfield, MA
Aug 29: Hartford, CT
Aug 31: Canandaigua, NY
Sep 01: Bangor, ME
Sep 04: Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 05: Burgettstown, PA
Sep 08: Atlanta, GA
Sep 09: Raleigh, NC
Sep 11: Clarkston, MI
Sep 13: Tinley Park, IL
Sep 14: Dayton, OH
Sep 15: Milwaukee, WI
Sep 19: George, WA
Sep 20: Ridgefield, WA
Sep 22: Boise, ID
Sep 24: Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26: San Bernardino, CA
Sep 27: Chula Vista, CA
Sep 29: Phoenix, AZ
Nov 01: Austin. TX
Nov 03: Ft. Worth. TX
Nov 30-11/04: Kiss Kruise X
Jul 17 2021: New York, NY