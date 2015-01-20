Kiss release Momoiro Clover Z video

Kiss have published the full video for Yume No Ukiyo Ni Saitemina, their collaboration with Japanese pop group Momorio Clover Z.

The single will be released in two versions — a Momoclo Edition and a Kiss Edition — on January 28. Yume No Ukiyo Ni Saitemina was written by Paul Stanley with Greg Collins, who co-produced Kiss’s 2012 album Monster, while the lyrics were penned by Yuho Iwasato. The band have also shot an 80-minute documentary about the collaboration.

January 28th also sees the release of a 2015 Japanese tour edition of the band’s Best Of KISS 40, a selection of songs culled from last year’s compilation, plus one of the Momoiro Clover Z vs KISS tracks.

Momorio Clover Z will support Kiss at their show at the Tokyo Dome on March 3.

Kiss will also close the main stage at this year’s Download on Sunday June 14. See the official festival website for more information.