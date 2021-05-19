Kiss announce new 2022 European dates for their End Of The Road tour

Kiss have announced rescheduled dates for the European leg of their End Of The Road tour.

The tour will get under way in Dortmund, Germany on June 01, 2022 and wrap up with a set in Amsterdam on July 21, with an extra set of new dates apparently coming soon. Tickets previously purchased for the postponed 2020 and 2021 shows will be valid for the rescheduled 2022 dates. Check out a full list of dates at the bottom of the page.

The dates will coincide with Kiss' slot as Download Festival headliners in 2022.

Kiss have previously spoken about the End Of The Road tour, saying: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

Paul Stanley recently spoke to Classic Rock magazine about next year's Download slot, as well as the future of Kiss. "I sent Dave Grohl a photo of the finale of our last Download show [in 2015], and he called those scenes ‘insanity’.

“It looked like World War Three. There’s a lot to uphold, especially as we are at the end. We just can’t continue to do this for much longer. Though once it wasn’t, age is now a factor. Once upon a time it was about will, but now we are running around on stage wearing fifty pounds of gear. However, we will ensure that Download is mind-boggling.”

Pick up the latest issue of Classic Rock for the full interview.

(Image credit: Kiss)

Jun 01: Westfalenhalle, Dortmund GERMANY

Jun 03: Atlas Arena, Lodz POLAND

Jun 06: Sportspalais, Antwerp BELGIUM

Jun 07: Accor Arena, Paris FRANCE

Jun 10: Download Festival, Castle Donington, UK

Jun 13: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg GERMANY

Jun 16: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DENMARK

Jun 18: Tele 2 Arena, Stockholm SWEDEN

Jun 20: Hartwell Arena, Helsinki FINLAND

Jun 22: Scandinavian, Gothenburg SWEDEN

Jun 24: Festhalle, Frankfurt GERMANY

Jun 26: Stadthalle, Vienna AUSTRIA

Jun 28: Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart GERMANY

Jun 30: Festival Du Printemps De Perouges, Saint-Vulbas FRANCE

Jul 02: Rockfest, Barcelona, SPAIN

Jul 03: Wizink Arena, Madrid SPAIN

Jul 05: Festival De Nîmes, Les Arènes de Nîmes, Nîmes FRANCE

Jul 07: Hallenstadion, Zurich SWITZERLAND

Jul 09: Zagreb Arena, Zagreb CROATIA

Jul 11: Arena Di Verona, Verona ITALY

Jul 13: O2 Arena, Prague CZECH REPUBLIC

Jul 14: Budapest Arena, Budapest HUNGARY

Jul 16: Romexpo, Bucharest ROMANIA

Jul 21: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam HOLLAND