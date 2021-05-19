Kiss announce new 2022 European dates for their End Of The Road tour

Kiss have announced rescheduled dates for the European leg of their End Of The Road tour.
The tour will get under way in Dortmund, Germany on June 01, 2022 and wrap up with a set in Amsterdam on July 21, with an extra set of new dates apparently coming soon. Tickets previously purchased for the postponed 2020 and 2021 shows will be valid for the rescheduled 2022 dates. Check out a full list of dates at the bottom of the page.
The dates will coincide with Kiss' slot as Download Festival headliners in 2022.
Kiss have previously spoken about the End Of The Road tour, saying: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.
"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
Paul Stanley recently spoke to Classic Rock magazine about next year's Download slot, as well as the future of Kiss. "I sent Dave Grohl a photo of the finale of our last Download show [in 2015], and he called those scenes ‘insanity’.
“It looked like World War Three. There’s a lot to uphold, especially as we are at the end. We just can’t continue to do this for much longer. Though once it wasn’t, age is now a factor. Once upon a time it was about will, but now we are running around on stage wearing fifty pounds of gear. However, we will ensure that Download is mind-boggling.”
Pick up the latest issue of Classic Rock for the full interview.
Kiss End Of The Road tour dates 2022
Jun 01: Westfalenhalle, Dortmund GERMANY
Jun 03: Atlas Arena, Lodz POLAND
Jun 06: Sportspalais, Antwerp BELGIUM
Jun 07: Accor Arena, Paris FRANCE
Jun 10: Download Festival, Castle Donington, UK
Jun 13: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg GERMANY
Jun 16: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DENMARK
Jun 18: Tele 2 Arena, Stockholm SWEDEN
Jun 20: Hartwell Arena, Helsinki FINLAND
Jun 22: Scandinavian, Gothenburg SWEDEN
Jun 24: Festhalle, Frankfurt GERMANY
Jun 26: Stadthalle, Vienna AUSTRIA
Jun 28: Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart GERMANY
Jun 30: Festival Du Printemps De Perouges, Saint-Vulbas FRANCE
Jul 02: Rockfest, Barcelona, SPAIN
Jul 03: Wizink Arena, Madrid SPAIN
Jul 05: Festival De Nîmes, Les Arènes de Nîmes, Nîmes FRANCE
Jul 07: Hallenstadion, Zurich SWITZERLAND
Jul 09: Zagreb Arena, Zagreb CROATIA
Jul 11: Arena Di Verona, Verona ITALY
Jul 13: O2 Arena, Prague CZECH REPUBLIC
Jul 14: Budapest Arena, Budapest HUNGARY
Jul 16: Romexpo, Bucharest ROMANIA
Jul 21: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam HOLLAND