Paul McCartney: the making of Ram and the new psych revolution - only in Classic Rock, on sale now

Cover feature

Paul McCartney

On a remote Scottish farm in 1971, as he escaped the harrowing post-Beatles darkness that threatened to consume him, he created an album that would save his soul. Fifty years on, McCartney tells the liberating story of Ram.

Features

Stevie Nicks

Forty years ago, she stepped out from the chaos and control of Fleetwood Mac with a hit-laden debut solo album that showed she could fly just as high on her own.

Myles Kennedy

Always be yourself. Heaven is “right now, this moment”. Hard work takes you to another realm. We all crave the truth. Later-life success is good… The are just some of the things that shape his world view.

Ayron Jones

The guitar ace is channelling a tough upbringing into a big, grungy, bluesy rock noise – and battling racial stereotypes while he’s at it.

Iron Maiden

Former band members Paul Di’Anno and Dennis Stratton look back at the early days of the band and the self-titled debut album that changed the face of heavy metal.

Eric Church

The country-rock superstar returns with a new triple album, optimism for future gigs, and thoughts on that controversial interview he gave that landed him in hot water three years ago.

Jimi Hendrix

His debut album Are You Experienced was pieced together over six frantic months in London. A future classic and a shop window for his genius, it put Jimi on the path to superstardom.

Classic Album Sundays

We all love to put on a favourite album, switch off the lights and just totally tune in. So does Colleen Murphy, and with her Classic Album Sundays she’s taken the experience further.

What else comes with my magazine?

Free eBook: 100 Greatest Records You Should Own

Starring Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Rolling Stones & More!

Also available this month - a Myles Kennedy Bundle edition

Limited to just 200 copies worldwide, our Myles Kennedy bundle includes an exclusive cover (pictured below), a hand-signed MK sticker and an exclusive lyric sheet. It's available to buy now.

Regulars

The Dirt

In spite of covid-19, Record Store Day gears up for another year of excellent releases; Journey finally reached an “amicable settlement” with their former long-time bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith; Elton John and Metallica in mind-boggling team-up; Jon Bon Jovi says stadium tours are no longer “motivational”… Welcome back The Datsuns and Trucker Diablo… Say hello to Twisted Illusion and L.A. Edwards… Say goodbye to Alan Cartwright, Gerri Miller, James MacGaw, Lou Ottens…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Otis Redding

Written by soul great Redding and his guitarist/producer Steve Cropper, (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay became one of the Stax label’s enduring songs.

Q&A: Paul Stanley

The Kiss legend on his new soul album, deafness, feelings of inadequacy and loneliness, Kiss playing Download 2022, and how they can’t keep going much longer.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Dirty Honey

In a world over-sweetened with pop syrup,they tell stories from the darker side of Los Angeles.

The Hot List

We look at 12 essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Crobot, Wayward Sons, The Damn Truth, Zach Person, Rosalie Cunningham, The L.A. Maybe, J Lee & The Hoodoo Skulls, ’68, The Cold Stares and more…

Reviews

New albums from Myles Kennedy, Gary Moore, Royal Blood, Electric Boys, Motörhead, Dinosaur Jr, Mick Fleetwood And Friends, Badfinger, Cactus, Motorpsycho, Robin McAuley, Deap Vally… Reissues from John Lennon, The Mars Volta, Jethro Tull, Porcupine Tree, Tom Petty, Spirit, Paul McCartney, T2, Bob Mould, It Bites… DVDs, films and books on Jimi Hendrix, punk fanzine, Richard Thompson, Captain Beefheart, Don Letts, New Order, Bob Dylan… Lockdown live reviews of Thunder, Danko Jones, Joe Bonamassa, Crowded House, Stoner, Dropkick Murphys…

Buyer’s Guide: Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl took his one-man project to one of the world’s most successful bands while retaining credibility.

Gig Listings

Find out who’s playing where and when. We hope!

The SoundtrackOf My Life: Rick Wakeman

The keyboard maestro on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

