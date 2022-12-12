Kiss announce final ever UK dates

Kiss have announced the final UK leg of their ongoing End of the Road World Tour. They'll play six shows in June and July next year, kicking off at Plymouth's Home Park on June 2 before shows in Birmingham and Newcastle. They'll then head over to mainland Europe for a run of dates before returning to the UK for a second trio of shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Full dates below.

Tickets will go on general sale on December 16 from RoboMagic Live (opens in new tab), with a pre-sale kicking off tomorrow at 10am.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," declare the band. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

Kiss's End of the Road World Tour kicked off in early 2019, well before the pandemic thew its viral spanner in the works, with a first European leg taking place that summer. The band also returned to the UK earlier this year to headline the annual Download Festival.

Ever mindful of their legacy, Kiss are now proclaiming the tour "the longest farewell in musical history."

Kiss European Tour 2023

Jun 03: Plymouth Home Park, UK

Jun 05: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 06: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 10: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 13: Brussels Palais 12 Arena, Belgium

Jun 17: Munich Königsplatz Germany

Jun 19: Krakow Tauron Arena Poland

Jun 21: Dresden Messehalle, Germany

Jun 22: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Jun 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Jun 29: Tuscany Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 01: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jul 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jul 05: London The O2, UK

Jul 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 12: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 13: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 15: Tonsberg Kaldnes, Norway