Kinks chance is fading says Dave

The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies fears the chance of a reunion has reduced to an “outside shot” – but still hopes it can happen.

Speculation increased that he and brother Ray could settle their differences after the pair staged a private reunion last year, and even played music together. Both later spoke positively about going back to work.

But Dave tells Rolling Stone: “I’d say there’s an outside shot. But where there’s life, there’s hope.

“I know Ray has a lot coming up, and I do as well, so we’ll see how things span out. A lot depends on how Ray and I feel by the end of the year, physically, emotionally and psychologically.

“I wish I could give a more definitive answer – but I don’t want to jump the gun.”

Despite a severe stroke in 2004, the guitarist says: “I feel really good. I’ve completely recovered. I’d rather be 48 than 68, but you can’t fight age.”

And he won’t close the door on drummer Mick Avory, the other surviving original member, taking part in a reunion. “It’s possible – I don’t know how he’s doing physically or psychologically. He looks well though.

Meanwhile, he’s involved with Kinks biopic You Really Got Me and aims to work on the soundtrack along with being a script consultant.

“They’re planning on shooting in March,” he reports. “It focuses mainly on the early days around 1964, then it progresses at light speed into fairly recently. Let’s hope everything works out with it.”

Davies plays London’s Islington Assembly Hall on December 18.