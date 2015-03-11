King’s X and Living Colour frontmen team up for tour

King’s X frontman Doug Pinnick and Living Colour counterpart Corey Glover have announced a US tour together.

They’ll hit the road in April, delivering a set made up of tracks from both their careers.

Promoter Michael Smith says: “These virtuoso vocalists are routined mentioned in the same conversations about strength, quality and individuality of their voices.

“The tour will showcase a side of each that’s rarely been seen before.”

Pinnick’s most recent work includes work with supergroups KXM and Pinnick Gales Pidgen. Living Colour last year launched sixth album Shade.

Apr 30: Marietta, GA Tavern Music Hall

May 01: Charlotte, NC Amos Southend

May 02: Burlington, NC Brewball’s

May 03: Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

May 07: New York, NY Cutting Room

May 08: Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater

May 09: Amityville, NY Revolution Music Hall

May 12: Londonderry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

May 14: Newburgh, NY Orange County Choppers

May 15: Garwood, NJ, Crossroads