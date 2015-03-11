King’s X and Living Colour frontmen team up for tour

King’s X frontman Doug Pinnick and Living Colour counterpart Corey Glover have announced a US tour together.
They’ll hit the road in April, delivering a set made up of tracks from both their careers.
Promoter Michael Smith says: “These virtuoso vocalists are routined mentioned in the same conversations about strength, quality and individuality of their voices.
“The tour will showcase a side of each that’s rarely been seen before.”
Pinnick’s most recent work includes work with supergroups KXM and Pinnick Gales Pidgen. Living Colour last year launched sixth album Shade.
US tour dates
Apr 30: Marietta, GA Tavern Music Hall
May 01: Charlotte, NC Amos Southend
May 02: Burlington, NC Brewball’s
May 03: Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater
May 07: New York, NY Cutting Room
May 08: Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater
May 09: Amityville, NY Revolution Music Hall
May 12: Londonderry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
May 14: Newburgh, NY Orange County Choppers
May 15: Garwood, NJ, Crossroads