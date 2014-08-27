Kings Of Leon pull 2 more shows

Kings Of Leon have cancelled two more shows as drummer Nathan Followill recovers from broken ribs sustained in a tour bus accident.

The band have pulled planned gigs in New Jersey and Pittsburgh this week, but are still scheduled to play the Budweiser Made In America festival in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Followill says via Twitter: “I’m so bummed to have to cancel more shows but I need to be fully recovered before I get back. So sorry to the fans and thanks for understanding.”

In a statement, the band add: “After further evaluation, a doctor has ordered drummer Nathan Followill to remain on rest for one more week.”

The bus accident happened in Boston earlier this month when the vehicle slammed on its brakes to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

Meanwhile, the band have recalled their disastrous 2011 tour when singer Caleb Followill left the stage during a gig in Dallas. They blamed exhaustion for the meltdown.

Caleb Followill tells Canoe.ca: “A lot happened after that. We all had a bit of a reflection period where we all took a couple of steps back and walked away from the music world for a minute.

“We tried to figure out what it was in life that made us happy and made us want to keep doing what we were doing. It was something we probably should have done a couple years before, because we worked ourselves and pushed ourselves to a point where, if we didn’t stop, our bodies were going to stop.”