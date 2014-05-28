Tour meltdown not a falling-out, say Kings Of Leon

Kings Of Leon guitarist Matt Followill says the band fell out with touring – and not each other – on their disastrous 2011 US tour.

The band pulled the plug on a number of dates after singer Caleb Followill left the stage during a show in Dallas.

They cited exhaustion as the official reason for the tour dates being cancelled, but their claims were hot helped at the time by bass player Jared Followill writing on Twitter: “I know you guys aren’t stupid. I can’t lie. There are problems in our band bigger than not drinking enough Gatorade.”

But the band now claim there was nothing more to the tour drama than exhaustion at being out on the road for so long.

Matt says: “I think people think it was more of an argument between us and that we got in this huge fight and it blew up. If anything, we were arguing with touring, we were so exhausted and didn’t want to do it. “We hit rock bottom. We had been touring forever.”

Brother and bandmate Caleb adds: “We’re brothers and that’s never going to change. We’ll always have our moments when we don’t see eye to eye but I think It actually made us closer. We’ve learned it’s okay to take time for yourself.”

Kings Of Leon released their sixth album, Mechanical Bull, in 2013 and are set for a UK arena tour starting in Newcastle this weekend.