King Parrot release new song Disgrace Yourself

King Parrot are premiering their new track Disgrace Yourself exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Ugly Produce, available September 22 via Agonia Records.

Speaking to Hammer about the meaning behind Disgrace Yourself, vocalist Matt Young says the lyrics “bellow at people desperate for stardom and the lengths they’ll go to be recognised.

“The whole culture of TV, X-Factor, American Idol bullshit has had a big hand in the way the music industry is run these days, and it has seeped right into the metal world. This song is a big fuck you to that whole ideology that needs to be dead and buried.”

Disgrace Yourself is available to pre-order now.

King Parrot tour dates

16 Oct: Musik & Freiden, Berlin, Germany

17 Oct: Logo, Hamburg, Germany

18 Oct: MTC, Cologne, Germany

19 Oct: Die Stadtmitte, Karlsruhe, Germany

20 Oct: Chemiefabrik, Dresden, Germany

21 Oct: Futurum, Prague, Czech Republic

23 Oct: Szene, Vienna, Austria

24 Oct: Backstage, Munich, Germany

25 Oct: L’Usine, Geneva, Switzerland

26 Oct: Club Complex, Zurich, Switzerland

27 Oct: Legend, Milan, Italy

28 Oct: Zona Roveri, Bologna, Italy

30 Oct: Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain

31 Oct: Garaje Beat Club, Murcia, Spain

01 Nov: Sala Caracol, Madrid, Spain

03 Nov: L’Alternateur, Niort, France

04 Nov: La Clef, St Germain En Laye, France

05 Nov: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands

06 Nov: De Casino, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium

08 Nov: Waterfront, Norwich, UK

09 Nov: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

10 Nov: Thekla, Bristol, UK

11 Nov: Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

12 Nov: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

13 Nov: Sugarmill, Stoke, UK

14 Nov: Classic Grand, Glasgow, UK

15 Nov: Key Club, Leeds, UK

16 Nov: Academy 3, Manchester, UK

17 Nov: Underworld, London, UK