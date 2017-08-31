King Parrot release new song Disgrace Yourself

King Parrot are premiering their new track Disgrace Yourself exclusively with Metal Hammer.
The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Ugly Produce, available September 22 via Agonia Records.
Speaking to Hammer about the meaning behind Disgrace Yourself, vocalist Matt Young says the lyrics “bellow at people desperate for stardom and the lengths they’ll go to be recognised.
“The whole culture of TV, X-Factor, American Idol bullshit has had a big hand in the way the music industry is run these days, and it has seeped right into the metal world. This song is a big fuck you to that whole ideology that needs to be dead and buried.”
Disgrace Yourself is available to pre-order now.
King Parrot tour dates
16 Oct: Musik & Freiden, Berlin, Germany
17 Oct: Logo, Hamburg, Germany
18 Oct: MTC, Cologne, Germany
19 Oct: Die Stadtmitte, Karlsruhe, Germany
20 Oct: Chemiefabrik, Dresden, Germany
21 Oct: Futurum, Prague, Czech Republic
23 Oct: Szene, Vienna, Austria
24 Oct: Backstage, Munich, Germany
25 Oct: L’Usine, Geneva, Switzerland
26 Oct: Club Complex, Zurich, Switzerland
27 Oct: Legend, Milan, Italy
28 Oct: Zona Roveri, Bologna, Italy
30 Oct: Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain
31 Oct: Garaje Beat Club, Murcia, Spain
01 Nov: Sala Caracol, Madrid, Spain
03 Nov: L’Alternateur, Niort, France
04 Nov: La Clef, St Germain En Laye, France
05 Nov: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands
06 Nov: De Casino, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
08 Nov: Waterfront, Norwich, UK
09 Nov: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
10 Nov: Thekla, Bristol, UK
11 Nov: Academy 2, Birmingham, UK
12 Nov: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
13 Nov: Sugarmill, Stoke, UK
14 Nov: Classic Grand, Glasgow, UK
15 Nov: Key Club, Leeds, UK
16 Nov: Academy 3, Manchester, UK
17 Nov: Underworld, London, UK