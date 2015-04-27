Exodus are headlining Hammerfest 2016

North Wales is getting some serious thrash treatment next year as the legendary Exodus are headlining Hammerfest 8 in March.

Of course, Exodus topping main stage is just the tip of the very metal iceberg as the Italian death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse and loveable UK thrash favourites Lawnmower Deth are also joining the bill.

Plus there will be a rare performance from speed metal Finns Ranger as well as Newcastle metallers Def Con One rounding off the initial line-up announcement.

At the time of writing there are only 58 rooms left so you’re gonna have to be quick to get involved with the most metal weekend Wales has ever seen!

Hammerfest 8 takes place at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, North Wales between 10-13 March 2016.