King Diamond won't rush album

King Diamond says he won’t be rushed into putting out his next album – but vows it will be his best work ever.
He and his band were in the middle of writing material for the follow-up to 2007’s Give Me Your Soul… Please when they were offered a place on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival alongside Anthrax, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada.
Diamond tells Full Metal Jackie: “My home studio is ready now to go, but this tour is very important to do.
“We don’t want to be rushed with writing a new album. We are going to take our time, and it’s going to be the best you’ve ever heard from us — there’s no doubt in my mind. We have all the tools at our fingertips this time.”
He adds: “it’s always great to come off a tour and then start writing, because you’re very, very inspired. I am, certainly.”
King Diamond last year issued best of compilation Dream Of Horror.
ROCKSTAR MAYHEM FESTIVAL DATES
Jul 07: Council Bluffs Harrah’s, IA
Jul 08: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI
Jul 10: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, IN
Jul 12: Chicago First Midwest Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 15: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 17: Pennsauken Susquehanna Bank Arts, NJ
Jul 18: Pittsburgh First Niagara, PA
Jul 19: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 25: Winthrop Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 26: Wantagh Nikon Theatre At Jones Beach, NY
Jul 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA
Jul 31: San Antonio White Water Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 01: Houston Cynthia Woods Pavilion, TX
Aug 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX