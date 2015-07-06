King Diamond won't rush album

King Diamond says he won’t be rushed into putting out his next album – but vows it will be his best work ever.

He and his band were in the middle of writing material for the follow-up to 2007’s Give Me Your Soul… Please when they were offered a place on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival alongside Anthrax, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada.

Diamond tells Full Metal Jackie: “My home studio is ready now to go, but this tour is very important to do.

“We don’t want to be rushed with writing a new album. We are going to take our time, and it’s going to be the best you’ve ever heard from us — there’s no doubt in my mind. We have all the tools at our fingertips this time.”

He adds: “it’s always great to come off a tour and then start writing, because you’re very, very inspired. I am, certainly.”

King Diamond last year issued best of compilation Dream Of Horror.

Jul 07: Council Bluffs Harrah’s, IA

Jul 08: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Jul 10: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, IN

Jul 12: Chicago First Midwest Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 15: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 17: Pennsauken Susquehanna Bank Arts, NJ

Jul 18: Pittsburgh First Niagara, PA

Jul 19: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 25: Winthrop Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 26: Wantagh Nikon Theatre At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Jul 31: San Antonio White Water Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 01: Houston Cynthia Woods Pavilion, TX

Aug 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

