King Diamond forced to cancel Houston show

King Diamond has been forced to cancel his show in Houston which was due to take place tonight (December 4).

He had to pull the plug on his gig in Oklahoma on Tuesday evening due to acute laryngitis. And the singer says a side effect of his treatment to cure the problem has led to the latest call-off.

A statement reads: “Houston, we are very sorry to inform you that there is unfortunately no chance for King Diamond to perform at the House of Blues due to acute laryngitis.

“An unforeseen effect of the anesthetic used in the examination this past Monday has delayed the healing process.

“King has for once been silent, trying his damnedest to bring enough vocal cords back to complete the rest of the tour.”

The band still hope to play Dallas on Saturday night (December 5) but advise fans to check their Facebook page for updates.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that King Diamond will play a one-off show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 21, 2016. The band will play their 1987 album Abigail in its entirety.

Tickets are on sale now.