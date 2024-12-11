King Diamond is bringing his Myrkur-assisted live show to Europe and the UK next summer with a stellar backing lineup

King Diamond is set to bring his Myrkur-assisted live show to Europe and the UK next year. The massive, none-more-metal bill will also feature doom metal legends Paradise Lost, NWOBHM heroes Angel Witch and goth revivalists Unto Others at select dates.

In October, Diamond kicked off a North American tour with fellow Dane Myrkur providing backing vocals in his live band. The Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920 Tour shows were his first on the continent in five years and concluded last night (December 10) in Mexico City.

Throughout summer 2025, King Diamond will play a number of European festivals including Mystic, Beyond The Gates and Copenhell, as well as these newly announced headline shows in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania, Bulgaria and the UK.

Set to perform at Manchester Academy on June 30 and London's iconic Roundhouse venue on July 1, King Diamond's UK shows are his first solo appearances in the UK in almost a decade, last performing in London in June 2016. Supports for these two shows will be Paradise Lost and Unto Others. Tickets go on-sale this Friday (December 13) at 9am UK time (10am CET).

King Diamond is also tentatively expected to release his long-awaited 13th solo album The Institute sometime in 2025 via Metal Blade Records. 17 years since Give Me Your Soul... Please, Diamond debuted new songs on his recent US tour including Spider Lilly and Electro Therapy.

In an interview with The Metal Voice, King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque admitted the album wasn't yet completed, however.

"We're still working on it," he said. "And as soon as we get back from tour, we're gonna have a little Christmas break and then we're gonna pick it up again. So the plan is to have everything done this spring, and it will be released shortly after the European summer festival tour and all that. That's the plan we have."

Supports on King Diamond's headline shows vary depending on date and country - see the full list of shows below.

Jun 4: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 6: Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 7: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany<*

Jun 8: Metalfest Plzen, Czech Republic

Jun 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany<*

Jun 11: Tilburg 013, Netherlands<*

Jun 13: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany <*

Jun 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany <*

Jun 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy <

Jun 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland <

Jun 20: Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 26: Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Manchester Academy, England<+

Jul 1: London Roundhouse, England <+

Jul 3: Rockharz Festival, Germany

Jul 5: Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 8: Bucharest Arenale Romane, Romania +

Jul 9: Sofia Arena Sofia, Bulgaria +

Jul 10: Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 31: Beyond The Gates, Norway

Aug 8: Hellsinki Metal Fest, Finland

< = Paradise Lost

* = Angel Witch

+ = Unto Others