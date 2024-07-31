Black metal enigma Myrkur has joined King Diamond’s live band

Black metal singer/songwriter Myrkur will play with King Diamond at his next live dates.

Myrkur (real name Amalie Bruun) will join Diamond (Kim Petersen) and his band during his North American tour from October to December.

See the full list of dates below.

She’ll be contributing keys and backing vocals, according to a comment from Diamond, and support on the tour will come from thrashers Overkill and traditional metal act Night Demon.

Diamond says of what to expect during the shows: “This is Saint Lucifer’s Hospital, enter if you dare! We have been busy putting this ever-growing horror story together, and it’s still growing. I know the end of it, but how we will get there will be a long trip.

“There are so many characters, and so many unexpected things along this journey. It’s a crazy family on another timeline in 1920, where I experienced some hard times, and they have to come to our time to steal from us to survive.

“This is the most elaborate thing we have ever done, that goes for the stage production as well.”

Of Myrkur’s contributions, Diamond continues: “There will be additional backing vocals by Myrkur and she’ll be playing organ for songs that need it.

“There will be some horrific surprises taking place on stage, but we are not to be held responsible since we are on a whole different timeline in 1920. It was back at the time when medicine was going through a dark period with lots of testing on human beings in order to progress medicine.

“This is Saint Lucifer’s Hospital, also known as The Institute, enter if you dare!”

Diamond released his latest solo album, Give Me Your Soul… Please, in 2007. He’s currently working on a follow-up, tentatively titled The Institute.

Myrkur released her most recent album, Spine, last year.

10/15/2024 Boeing Center at Tech Port. - San Antonio, TX

10/16/2024 Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

10/18/2024 Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

10/19/2024 The Factory - St. Louis, MO

10/20/2024 The Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

10/22/2024 Murat Theatre At Old National Center - Indianapolis, IN

10/23/2024 The Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

10/25/2024 The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

10/26/2024 Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersburg, FL

10/28/2024 The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

10/30/2024 Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY

10/31/2024 Roadrunner - Boston, MA *

11/02/2024 MTelus - Montreal, QC

11/03/2024 The Theatre At Great Canadian - Mississauga, ON

11/04/2024 The Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

11/06/2024 The Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

11/07/2024 The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

11/08/2024 The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

11/10/2024 The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

11/11/2024 Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA

11/14/2024 Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

11/16/2024 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

11/18/2024 Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

11/20/2024 Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

11/21/2024 TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

11/22/2024 Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

11/24/2024 Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR

11/25/2024 Moore Theater - Seattle, WA

11/27/2024 Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

11/29/2024 YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA

11/30/2024 The Theater At Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV

12/01/2024 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

12/02/2024 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

12/04/2024 REVEL - Albuquerque, NM

12/06/2024 The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

* No Overkill