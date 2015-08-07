King Crimson unveil Thrak Box

King Crimson have revealed the contents of the 16-disc box set that marks the 20th anniversary of their Thrak album.

It features 12 CDs, two DVDs and two Blu-rays, packed with extended, unreleased and remastered recordings from the lineup’s first rehearsals to their final show.

The double-trio arrangement featured mainman Robert Fripp, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Trey Gunn, Bill Bruford and Pat Mastelotto.

Thrak Box highlights includes an unreleased concert video from 1995, bassist Tony Levin’s personal road movies, and footage from recording sessions at Peter Gabriel’s RealWorld Studios.

Crimson say: “If the stereo material sounds wonderful – and it does – the hi-res stereo and the 5.1 Surround mixes are a revelation. This is a lineup that’s best heard in multi-channel Surround Sound.”

The box measures 12 inches square and also contains a full-size booklet. It’ll be released via Crimson mainman Robert Fripp’s DGM Live label, with a target date of October 16. Find out more.