King Crimson share trailer for upcoming documentary Cosmic FuKc

King Crimson have shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary about the band titled Cosmic FuKc.

The project is being helmed by Toby Amies, with a statement on the film reading: “In 2018, Robert Fripp commissioned a documentary to explore the meaning of King Crimson 50 years after the band was formed. What follows is an exclusive look at the making of that film.”

The trailer should raise a few laughs as the King Crimson band members don’t seem too enthusiastic to be captured on film.

The first news about the film came to light in January last year when King Crimson outlined their 50th anniversary plans, with the first trailer launched shortly after.

Amies has been given unique access to the current King Crimson lineup, and Cosmic FuKc will also feature interviews with past members along with archive footage, while an accompanying soundtrack will also be released.

Further details will be revealed in due course.