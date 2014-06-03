King Crimson confirm first shows

King Crimson have confirmed their first live shows since Robert Fripp announced he was ending his self-imposed semi-retirement last year.

He’d suspended his career as a live performer after a legal battle with a former record label spiralled out of control.

But it was finally resolved in 2013 – and Fripp announced he’d formed an eighth Crimson lineup featuring drummers Gavin Harrison, Bill Reiflin and Pat Mastelotto alongside bassist Tony Levin, saxophonist Mel Collins and Jakko Jakszyk on guitar.

The band started rehearsals this week, and Fripp reports: “Reporting good days – personally I had lots fun. Two principles articulated: one, enjoying our playing together is encouraged; two, if you don’t wish to play a part, give it to someone else. There’s enough of them!”

The US shows are entitled _The Elements: Past, Present And Future _with tickets on sale on Friday. More dates could be confirmed – although Fripp warned last year the band were unlikely to tour “in the conventional sense.”

Sep 9: Albany, NY, The Egg

Sep 10: Albany, NY, The Egg

Sep 12: Philadelphia, PA, Verizon Hall

Sep 13: Philadelphia, PA, Verizon Hall

Sep 15: Boston, MA, Colonial Theatre

Sep 16: Boston, MA, Colonial Theatre

Sep 18: New York, NY, Best Buy Theatre

Sep 19: New York, NY, Best Buy Theatre

Sep 20: New York, NY, Best Buy Theatre

Sep 23: Madison, WI, Barrymore Theatre

Sep 25: Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

Sep 26: Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

Oct 01: Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

Oct 03: San Francisco, CA, Warfield

Oct 04: San Francisco, CA, Warfield

Oct 06: Seattle, AA, Moore Theatre