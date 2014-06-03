King Crimson confirm first shows

King Crimson have confirmed their first live shows since Robert Fripp announced he was ending his self-imposed semi-retirement last year.
He’d suspended his career as a live performer after a legal battle with a former record label spiralled out of control.
But it was finally resolved in 2013 – and Fripp announced he’d formed an eighth Crimson lineup featuring drummers Gavin Harrison, Bill Reiflin and Pat Mastelotto alongside bassist Tony Levin, saxophonist Mel Collins and Jakko Jakszyk on guitar.
The band started rehearsals this week, and Fripp reports: “Reporting good days – personally I had lots fun. Two principles articulated: one, enjoying our playing together is encouraged; two, if you don’t wish to play a part, give it to someone else. There’s enough of them!”
The US shows are entitled _The Elements: Past, Present And Future _with tickets on sale on Friday. More dates could be confirmed – although Fripp warned last year the band were unlikely to tour “in the conventional sense.”
King Crimson US dates
Sep 9: Albany, NY, The Egg
Sep 10: Albany, NY, The Egg
Sep 12: Philadelphia, PA, Verizon Hall
Sep 13: Philadelphia, PA, Verizon Hall
Sep 15: Boston, MA, Colonial Theatre
Sep 16: Boston, MA, Colonial Theatre
Sep 18: New York, NY, Best Buy Theatre
Sep 19: New York, NY, Best Buy Theatre
Sep 20: New York, NY, Best Buy Theatre
Sep 23: Madison, WI, Barrymore Theatre
Sep 25: Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre
Sep 26: Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre
Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre
Oct 01: Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre
Oct 03: San Francisco, CA, Warfield
Oct 04: San Francisco, CA, Warfield
Oct 06: Seattle, AA, Moore Theatre