King 810 release track for Flint charity

King 810 have released a stream of a new track titled Crow’s Feet.

It features on benefit compilation album Not Safe To Drink: Music For Flint Water Crisis Relief which is set for release on February 20.

It comes after King 810 helped deliver clean water to the residents of their hometown of Flint, Michigan. A state of emergency was declared in the city after the local water supply became contaminated with lead.

The collection features over 50 artists, with all proceeds from sales going to the Flint Child Health & Development Fund – which helps in the treatment of the long-term affects of lead exposure in children. It’s available for pre-order via Bandcamp in exchange for a minimum donation of $5.

The band previously dedicated their track We Gotta Help Ourselves to their hometown.

King 810 said: “Most of you by now have heard what is going on around town. Since the inception of King in 2007, our foundation has been our city and its people, good or bad.

“Since music is our voice that’s how we’ve chosen to go about things. We wrote this song to empower. To strengthen rather than weaken. To offer solutions instead of problems. To breed hope rather than doubt.”

Earlier this month, they hinted they were working on the follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer.