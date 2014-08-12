Trending

King 810 open their Eyes

By Classic Rock  

Hear another track from upcoming debut album

Notorious US outfit King 810 tone things down on latest track Eyes from their upcoming debut album.

The Michigan band, who release Memoirs Of A Murderer on August 19, pulled out of a scheduled appearance at this year’s Download festival when frontman David Gunn and bassist Gene Gill were arrested on suspicion of assault as they tried to board a plane in the US.

Charges against Gunn were later dropped but Gill still has a case to answer over the alleged bar brawl that took place in October last year.