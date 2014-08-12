King 810 open their Eyes

Notorious US outfit King 810 tone things down on latest track Eyes from their upcoming debut album.

The Michigan band, who release Memoirs Of A Murderer on August 19, pulled out of a scheduled appearance at this year’s Download festival when frontman David Gunn and bassist Gene Gill were arrested on suspicion of assault as they tried to board a plane in the US.

Charges against Gunn were later dropped but Gill still has a case to answer over the alleged bar brawl that took place in October last year.