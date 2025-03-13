“Let freedom ring with a …” Machine Head have launched a new whiskey in shotgun-shaped bottles

Ever wanted to drink whiskey out of a sawed-off shotgun? Your extremely niche and frankly disturbing dream has come true! Machine Head have debuted their new alcoholic drink Shotgun Blast Whiskey, which comes in shotgun-shaped bottles and with shot glasses that look like bullet casings.

The California groove metal kingpins unveiled the beverage on Tuesday (March 11), its name and packaging inspired by lyrics in the band’s 1994 song Davidian. The drink is available to order now in North America, with European delivery expected to start soon.

Promoted as an “ultra-premium blend of 11-year-aged and four-year-aged bourbon”, Shotgun Blast Whiskey is 47 percent ABV and made using processes hand-picked by Machine Head’s founding singer/guitarist Robb Flynn.

Flynn comments: “We are beyond stoked to be doing this. As most of you know, Machine Head has always been a drinking band, from our first shows playing kegger parties, to sending out a hearty ‘cheers’ to 70,000 of our friends while headlining [French festival] Hellfest last year, both Machine Head and the Head Cases like a drink or 3. So, last year, when the opportunity presented itself to deliver a premium bourbon whiskey, it was a bit of a no-brainer.”

Machine Head haven’t just been busy making whiskey, either. The band will release their 11th studio album, Unatoned, on April 25. The singles These Scars Won’t Define Us and Unbound are currently streaming.

On April 5, the band will kick off a North American tour in their hometown of Oakland. The run of shows will extend across the US and Canada until May 10 with In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth supporting. See dates and get tickets now via the Machine Head website.

Machine Head will headline Bloodstock Open Air in the UK in August. Trivium and Gojira will also top the four-day bill, with Emperor, Mastodon, Ministry, Me And That Man, Lacuna Coil, Lord Of The Lost and many more rounding out the weekend.

