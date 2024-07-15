Kindred Spirit Band detail new concept album The Journey Within

Twickenham's folky prog quartet Kindred Spirit Band have been discussing their upcoming album The Journey Within, which the band plan to release later on this year.

The album artwork has just been completed, which you can view below, and frontwoman Elaine Samuels

"Many of us have friends or family members battling with mental health issues," says Samuels. "It could well be the rise of “the machine” and the complexity and fast pace created in our lives, by our computer-driven world, which is driving this malaise.

"In the story, faced with dark visions and feelings of persecution, we manage to escape deep within our own minds to an Alice In Wonderland kind of dream world. Here, we know we want to escape back to the loving embrace of our family and friends, in the real world, but we don't want the dark thoughts to follow us back and we need to find healing and salvation somehow."

The band released their four-track Mechanophobia, last year which introduced The Far Meadow guitarist Keith Buckman to the line-up, and the new album features a guest appearance from Gryphon's Brian Gulland.

"There are 14 main tracks for the new album, all of which have been written and demo mapped and nine of which are currently being played live," Samuels adds. "The band are meeting to workshop the remaining tracks, getting into the studio to record."

(Image credit: Press)