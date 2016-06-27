Killswitch Engage singer's songwriting inspired by general public

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach says meeting and observing people while he and his bandmates are on tour helps inspire his songwriting.

He previously admitted to being “weird and antisocial” in the early days of his career with the band – spending time alone rather than speaking to other people outside.

But Leach now says it’s “fun” to get out of the tour bus and socialise with the general public.

He tells German festival Rock Am Ring: “I’m all about just going away and escaping. If I’m in a nice city or there’s a park nearby, I just go and get lost in the city. That’s one of my favourite things to do on tour.

“I really enjoy going to a pub by myself and striking up a conversation with a stranger, making a new friend. That excites me.

“It’s something that I use to help inspire me to write as well – just interacting or even just observing people in general. It’s fun, people watching – going to a place and just sitting outside and watching people walk by. I love that kind of stuff.”

Leach, who has suffered from depression in the past, also says it’s important that artists openly discuss mental health issues in their music.

He adds: “I’m actually very vocal on social media about my mental illness. The left-side-of-the-brain, creative people usually have a lot of issues, and I’m proud to speak up about it, because I know it helps people.

“It’s important to bring that type of stuff up to make it part of the discussion that we need to keep talking about. Whether it’s mental illness, drug abuse – all that stuff. We should have a conversation about it.

“As an artist, I feel a responsibility to put that kind of stuff in my lyrics – make music that matters. It’s not just noise, there’s a message there.”

Meanwhile, Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz confirmed to TeamRock this month that he and Leach will put out a follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man from their side-project, Times Of Grace.

Killswitch Engage will head out on a run of dates starting next month in support of their latest album Incarnate. They’ll also support Bullet For My Valentine on their winter UK tour later this year.

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

