Jesse Leach: I was a weird, antisocial person in KSE early days

Jesse Leach says he was ‘weird, antisocial and depressed’ in the early days of Killswitch Engage.

The singer said he doesn’t remember the band’s first show with In Flames and Shadows Fall in 1999 because he didn’t like to socialise at gigs.

Leach tells Loudwire: “I was a really antisocial, strange person back then so I don’t really remember much of the first show.

“I was the kind of person who would go play a show and just disappear. I didn’t like talking to people. I was a really annoying person back then.

“I was a jackass when I was young.”

Killswitch Engage are currently on the road across the US in support of their seventh album Incarnate. They’ll also support Bullet For My Valentine on their upcoming UK winter tour.

