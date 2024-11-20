Listen to the first Killswitch Engage song in five years, Forever Aligned

Killswitch Engage have released their first new song in five years.

The single Forever Aligned, out today (November 20), ends a musical dry spell that’s lasted since the metalcore stars put out eighth album Atonement in 2019.

The song is taken off upcoming album This Consequence, due on February 21 via Metal Blade Records. See the artwork and tracklisting below, and preorder it via the Metal Blade site.

In an in-depth social media statement, singer Jesse Leach says Forever Aligned was inspired by his love for his wife. “When the odds are stacked against us and love reveals itself that’s the alignment!” he explains.

“It’s that DEEP love, that connection that supersedes our comprehension. It is a direct line to God, a higher power, Jah, the universe or whatever you wanna call it. Take your pick and live it!”

Leach also briefly discusses Killswitch’s next album, which was finished earlier this year and will feature Forever Aligned. “Next-level stoked on this record,” he says, “and I honestly don’t really care a lot about what people think… I love this album and I’m super proud of it!”

The singer adds: “This album took everything within me, every cell, every breath, and I wouldn’t change [a] thing…”

In January, Leach called the upcoming Killswitch album “by far the most difficult album I’ve ever worked on”. He also said the lyrics were “deeply personal and for the most part difficult to write”.

The band recently announced a headlining North American tour to take place from March to April, with support coming from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul. In a statement, Leach said they will be playing new songs on the run. See dates and details below.

Killswitch Engage – This Consequence tracklisting:

01. Abandon Us

02. Discordant Nation

03. Aftermath

04. Forever Aligned

05. I Believe

06. Where It Dies

07. Collusion

08. The Fall Of Us

09. Broken Glass

10. Requiem

Mar 05: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

Mar 06: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Mar 08: Fayetteville JJ’s Live, AR

Mar 09: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Mar 11: El Paso Don Haskins Center Arena, TX

Mar 13: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

Mar 14: Reno Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Mar 15: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Mar 17: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Mar 18: Seattle The Paramount, WA

Mar 19: Vancouver PNE Forum, Canada

Mar 21: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, Canada

Mar 22: Tsuut’ina Grey Eagle Event Centre, Canada

Mar 24: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada

Mar 27: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Mar 28: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Mar 29: La Vista The Astro, NE

Mar 30: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO

Apr 01: Grand Rapids GLC Live 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 03: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

Apr 04: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 05: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Apr 06: Greensboro Special Events Center, NC

Apr 08: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Apr 09: Buffalo Riverworks, NY

Apr 11: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Apr 12: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME