Killswitch Engage, Pantera + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Following a crazy weekend of Download and Golden Gods we're gonna chill out and not party this weekend... Yeah, right. We're gonna turn up the volume and get messy like the rest of you lot!

Tonight we’ll be talking to an official Golden God winner as Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage stops by to talk to us about how to tend bar. Also, Jared from Bowling For Soup will be joining us to chat about the one song that inspires him in One Hit To The Body.

We’ll also be spinning the biggest and baddest tunes from Pantera, Rainbow, Van Halen, Epica, Ozzy, Periphery and The Parlor Mob.

And in metal news, we’ll be talking about Watain. It’s not often black metal makes it into the mainstream press but even the Daily Mail picked up on this one… At a recent show in Brooklyn, Watain covered their audience in pig’s blood which is apparently wrong. But it got us thinking…

What’s the strangest or oddest thing you’ve seen or experienced at a gig? We once saw a member of Bloodhound Gang down a jug of beer, chuck it back up into the jug, then drink that.

Yeah…

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.