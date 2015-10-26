Killswitch album has moody feel says Foley

Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley says the band’s upcoming seventh album has an air of “moodiness” compared to previous efforts.

The band are at work on the follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent, with frontman Jesse Leach having said he’d battled through dark times while writing.

Foley tells Louder Noise: “It’s definitely a little different. Last time, it was really, really fast the whole way through. This one doesn’t have quite the same speed to it – but it has a different kind of heaviness to it. A little bit of moodiness to it.

“I don’t really know how to describe it yet. But it’s coming along, and we’re anxiously awaiting finishing it.”

Killswitch have been playing new track Strength Of The Mind at recent live shows. Foley reports: “I think that one is a good representation of stuff that we do. It wasn’t crazy different from any of our stuff, so I think it was a good song to kind of ease into new material.

“I think live, it was the kind of thing that we could get it to sound tight fairly quickly – which is helpful, because we didn’t have a whole lot of time to get it ready for this tour.”

Killswitch continue their North American dates until November 22.