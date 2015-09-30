Leach's Killswitch album 'burden'

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach says he’s had to battle through dark times while writing material for the band’s seventh album.

They’re aiming to release the follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent next year – but the singer reports it’s not been an easy process as he’s found the experience to be emotionally overwhelming.

Leach says: “Sometimes the weight of the world bears down on me and rests on my shoulders. This album has been a real burden on my heart. I’ve rewritten songs three or four times, I’ve lost sleep many nights and I have fought bouts of dark melancholy.

“To me, writing this record had been one of the most challenging projects for me in my career.”

The vocalist says he wants the record to be “a true and honest depiction” of himself and the world around him, adding: “Music is there for me when no one else is – I owe it everything.

”I’m overwhelmed trying to find words to express my anger for those in this world who use hatred to control and suppress others.”

He continues: “I will make it my life’s work to continue to stand in defiance and have my voice heard for compassion and love.

“It is a radical notion to love others in this age of violence, war and greed. I hope my words resonate and make a difference – it’s all I’ve ever wanted for my music.”

Leach was forced to take time off recording due to strep throat earlier this month. He and the band will head out on a 17-date US tour in November.