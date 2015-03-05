Killer Be Killed hint at UK and US dates

Speaking to Metal Hammer at Soundwave in Australia, Killer Be Killed’s Greg Puciato talks about the excitement the band feel about playing live, and about playing shows in the UK and US.

“We’re gonna try and squeeze in whatever we can, probably towards the end of the year,” says Puciato. “We’ve talked about the UK and the US. The UK is a great possibility, because you can play the whole lot in about two weeks, whereas with the US it might be that we do New York and Los Angeles, because we won’t have time for a five or six week tour… I just know we’re gonna play.”

Last week the band’s Troy Sanders told the Metal Hammer Radio show how much he’d like to play further shows after the band’s debut live performance at Soundwave.