Kill Ritual recruit frontman David Reed Watson

Kill Ritual have recruited vocalist David Reed Watson as they prepare to record their third album.

The singer replaces Josh ‘Crimson’ Gibson, who quit the band due to “personal differences” last month.

Reed Watson has previously fronted Rage Of Angels, Electric Messiah and DNA – and he’s vowed to “usher in a new sound” for the follow-up to last year’s The Eyes Of Medusa.

He says: “I have joined forces with Kill Ritual out of the San Francisco Bay Area. I’ll be helping to usher in a new sound and style for the band as they progress with some of their heaviest and most melodic material on their soon-to-be-released third untitled CD.”

The band, also featuring bassist Danyael Laughing Bear and drummer Koryun Bobikyan, have released a two-minute snippet of Reed Watson in the studio. Hear it below.

The new album is expected to be released this summer.