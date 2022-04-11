Kikagaku Moyo to release final album, Kumoyo Island – stream Cardboard Pile here

Kikagaku Moyo are to release one final album before going on indefinite hiatus. Kumoyo Island is due on May 6 via their own imprint Guruguru Brain – watch the video for lead track Cardboard Pile below.

Like many others, the Tokyo-based five-piece's touring plans for 2020 were halted due to the pandemic, and they ended up spending lockdown in Amsterdam. But for their fifth record, they returned home and headed back to Tsubame Studios in Asakusabashi, where their earliest material had been recorded.

The 11 new tracks they created are intended to sum up their 10-year career; they include one song in their native tongue (Yayoi Iyayoi) and another inspired by Japanese folk music (Monaka) as well as a cover of Meu Mar originally by Brazilian singer-songwriter Erasmos Carlos – his Portuguese lyrics translated into English and then to Japanese.

In January 2022, Kikagaku Moyo announced that their upcoming European and North American shows would be their last, saying in a statement: "We have come to the conclusion that because we have truly achieved our core mission as a band, we would love to end this project on the highest note possible."



Kumoyo Island tracklist



A1. Monaka

A2. Dancing Blue

A3. Effe

A4. Meu Mar

B1. Cardboard Pile

B2. Gomugomu

B3. Daydream Soda

B4. Field of Tiger Lillies

B5. Yayoi Iyayoi

B6. Nap Song

B7. Maison Silk Road

North America

May 11: Toronto Lee’s Palace, Canada

May 12: Montreal La Tulipe, Canada

May 13: Winooski Waking Windows, USA

May 14: Boston Royale, USA

May 16: Brooklyn Elsewhere, USA

May 17: Brooklyn Elsewhere, USA

May 18: Philadelphia Union Transfer, USA

May 19: Asheville Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre, USA

May 20: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, USA

May 21: Nashville The Basement East, USA

May 23: Madison Majestic Theatre, USA

May 24: Chicago Thalia Hall, USA

May 25: Detroit El Club, USA

May 27: Napa Bottle Rock Festival, USA

May 28: San Francisco August Hall, USA

Europe



Jun 04: Angers Levitation, France

Jun 06: Paris Trabendo, France

Jun 09: Oslo Loaded Festival, Norway

Jun 11: Beekse Bergen Best Kept Secret, Netherlands

Jun 12: Tourcoing Le Grand Mix, France

Jun 13: Brussels Botanique Orangerie, Belgium

Jun 14: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Jun 15: Copenhagen Punpehuset, Denmark

Jun 16: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Jun 17: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Jun 18: Vienna Flex, Austria

Jun 20: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 21: Zurich Mascotte, Switzerland

Jun 22: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Jun 26: London Clapham Grand, UK

Jun 27: London EartH, UK

Asia



July 29: Naeba Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

North America



Sep 14: Boulder Fox Theatre, USA

Sep 15: Denver Ogden Theatre, USA

Sep 16 Dallas Texas Theatre, USA

Sep 17: Austin Far Out Lounge, USA

Sep 20: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, USA

Sep 21: Solana Beach Belly Up, USA

Sep 22: Los Angeles Belasco Theatre, USA

Sep 23: Santa Ana Observatory, USA

Sep 28: Portland Crystal Ballroom, USA

Sep 29: Seattle Moore Theatre, USA

Sep 30: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, USA

Oct 06: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, USA

