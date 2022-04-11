Tame Impala's Kevin Parker performing alongside children's entertainers The Wiggles is both surreal and hilarious

What's weirder than The Wiggles? The Wiggles performing alongside Tame Impala's psych rock mastermind Kevin Parker, of course

Tame Impala and The Wiggles
Tame Impala mainman Kevin Parker performed with children's entertainers The Wiggles at a recent show, and the results are extraordinary. 

Taking place on April 10 at Perth’s RAC Arena, the gig saw Parker perform a jaunty version of his 2012 single, Elephant, alongside The Wiggles and a myriad of disconcertingly-nimble backing dancers.

Like a deleted scene from The Mighty Boosh, the performance looks like a bizarre, acid-laced psychedelic trip that has gone a little wrong, with a giant inflatable elephant and a car full of animals and for some reason, a pirate. We can see now why Parker, a psych rock superstar, was invited for the unexpected collab. It probably has something to do with the fact that The Wiggles went to Number 1 on Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 countdown with their Like A Version cover of the same track.

As well as Elephant, Parker and co. additionally performed The Wiggles classic Hot Potato. 

Speaking about the on-stage collaboration, Parker says, “When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-life time opportunity so it was an obvious Yes. The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous!”

Of The Wiggles' 2021 cover of Elephant, he told Triple J at the time, “If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind.

“I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back.”

He added, “They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.”

Watch the performance below:

