“Don’t think I’ve ever been so proud of something I’ve worked on.” Tame Impala's Kevin Parker hails “absolute weapon” Dua Lipa, calls her new Radical Optimism album a ”mind blower”

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker has paid tribute to London's pop queen Dua Lipa, hailing the star's newly-released Radical Optimism album as a "mind blower".

Parker, who has collaborated with Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kanye West and more alongside fronting his psychedelic rock band, co-produced the album, and had writing credits on seven of the 11 tracks on the record.



Posting on Instagram today (May 3), Parker wrote: “Happy release day to this mind blower of an album and congrats to the absolute weapon herself.”

He continued: “Don’t think I’ve ever been so proud of something I’ve worked on on release day. Shout out to the rest of the geniuses too ❤️. Infinitely grateful to be a part of it. Have a listen you guys”



Last year, speaking about the album, Lipa described Radical Optimism as “a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to UK rave culture”, and said that it was partially inspired by Massive Attack, Primal Scream, and the “don’t give a fuck-ness” of Britpop artists Oasis and Blur.



“This record feels a bit more raw,” she told Rolling Stone UK. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

